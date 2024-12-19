Dozens Of Republicans Humiliate Trump/Musk By Voting Down CR

Donald Trump demanded that the debt limit be raised as part of the government funding bill, but 38 House Republicans ignored his request and voted down the bill.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News posted:

TRUMP-BACKED CR FAILS THE HOUSE …. 174-235-1 A stunning 38 Republicans ignored Trump and Speaker MIKE JOHNSON and voted no. The bill was considered under a fast-track method that required 2/3 for passage. Not only did it not get 2/3. It didn’t even clear 218, a simple majority. An inauspicious start to Trump’s reemergence into the legislating world. We’ve got a long way to go.

Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t have any good options. He tried to do it Trump’s way, and he ended up getting humiliated along with the president-elect and his little buddy Elon Musk.

Trump has created the myth that he runs the Republican show, and he dictates to Republicans what happens because what he says goes, but that is not the truth.

Donald Trump is not respected by Republicans in Congress, and it is uncertain if he is still feared because everyone knows that Trump will be gone in four years.

Democrats refused to lift a finger to help Trump raise the debt ceiling, and he doesn’t have the votes to do it on his own.

The incoming president has no clue about governing, but this is what millions of Americans voted for, and they are already getting a preview of what Trump’s next presidency will look like.