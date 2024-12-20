Trump And House GOP’s Promise To Not Cut Social Security Is Total Nonsense

Trump got House Republicans to not use reconciliation to cut Social Security. The problem is that reconciliation can’t legally be used to cut Social Security.

The supposed big get for Trump was a promise from House Republicans that they wouldn’t use reconciliation to cut Social Security in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

The problem according to Matt Glassman:



A Fig Leaf for the ages if they sign a letter promising not to cut Social Security via a process that is statutorily prohibited from cutting Social Security.

By law, Social Security can’t be changed with reconciliation.

According to the Brookings Institution, “Among other things, the Byrd Rule also says that changes to Social Security benefits or Social Security payroll taxes cannot be considered as part of a reconciliation bill.”

Congratulations to Donald Trump . He got House Republicans to agree to something that they couldn’t legally do anyway.

Trump may brag about taking Social Security off the table, but all that really means is that healthcare for the poor, children, the disabled, and veterans will be targeted for cuts.