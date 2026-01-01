The new year is here. The year that many Americans have been waiting for, as they will finally get to cast their ballots and have their say about the state of the country, has begun. Last year at this time, many Americans were hopeful that Donald Trump would keep his promise and lower prices on day one.

Spoiler: Trump never had any intention of doing anything to reduce prices and inflation. The president has done absolutely nothing, except cause prices go up with his tariff regime.

Many Americans were also worried that Trump was going to return to office, declare himself dictator for life, end all civil liberties, destroy democracy, and burn America to the ground.

While some freedoms are under attack, namely the rights of immigrants and press freedom, the president has overwhelmingly failed to turn himself into a president-king, and the main reason why is that the American people pushed back hard against him.

Two of the biggest popular protests against a president in US history occurred in 2025. People walked the walk by showing up to vote at every opportunity and handing Republicans a series of shocking defeats.

Overall, the majority of Americans have treated Trump like someone who is to be quarantined and ignored.

The majority of the country seems to be waiting for November and the opportunity to vote Trump into lame duck status by handing power in Congress back to the Democrats.

How do I think Democrats will fare in 2026? Check out my predictions below to find out.