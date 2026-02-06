"When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.”

— Dr. Maya Angelou

In March 2011, Donald Trump said on The View, “I want him to show his birth certificate. There is something on that birth certificate that he doesn’t like.”

Donald Trump has been spreading racist conspiracy theories about Barack and Michelle Obama for years. Melania Trump helped her husband by also spreading birther conspiracies about Barack Obama’s birth certificate.

Trump and his father were sued by the federal government for housing discrimination in the 1970s, so racism, it appears, is more than a political tool for Donald Trump. For Trump, racism is a deeply held belief system in his life.

Donald Trump has made it very clear during his time in national politics that he believes white men are superior to women, black and brown people, Asian people, and persons with disabilities.

The only shocking part of Trump’s Truth Social video post that depicts himself as the king of the jungle and features two seconds that portray the Obamas as apes is the condemnation and criticism that is coming from Republicans.

The same people who, in many cases, voted for Donald Trump because he told them that they were superior, and now seeing that they inherently, if not explicitly, were supporting racism, and now that it is attached to them, some want nothing to do with it.

A C-SPAN Caller Shows That Reality Is Beginning To Sink In