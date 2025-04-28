PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bends the knee to anyone. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

60 Minutes Stands Up For Press Freedom And Independence

In a story that you may not have heard much about, 60 Minutes is fighting for its independence and against pressure from Trump.

At the heart of the story is Trump’s bogus lawsuit against CBS News and 60 Minutes that claims the show edited its interview with Kamala Harris to make her look good during the 2024 election campaign.

What Trump is really angry about is that he refused the program’s traditional presidential candidate interview before the election and 60 Minutes called him out on the air for not showing up.

Paramount, the corporate owner of CBS, is trying to complete a merger that needs Trump administration approval, so their ownership wants to pay off Trump with a settlement of the meritless defamation lawsuit.

Like other corporate-owned media, Paramount has also attempted to supervise what 60 Minutes airs.

This all led to the longtime 60 Minutes showrunner stepping down last week.

Things became public when Scott Pelly used the final minute of the show to tell viewers exactly what is happening.

60 Minutes Goes Public