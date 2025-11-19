The media spent much of Joe Biden’s presidency complaining that Biden’s voice was low and he was speaking in a whisper. The press and Republicans pointed to Biden’s speaking style as a symptom of age and decline.

The days of Donald Trump having a loud voice and projection appear to be gone. Trump spoke in a hoarse, low voice that made him sound every bit his nearly 80 years.

The president was supposed to be talking about business and the relationship between the US and Saudi business communities. The Saudis still like to put forth the image that they are big spenders, but the Saudi regime has been making domestic cuts while moving money around projects to create the illusion of unlimited wealth. In reality, the Saudis have been looking for outside investors to invest in Saudi Arabia.

So in some ways, a weak and unpopular person who is trying to project an illusion of power, speaking to a murderous regime that is projecting the illusion of unlimited wealth, is a perfect fit.

The problem is that Trump’s physical appearance undoes his projections of strength. Increasingly, Trump appears frail and weak.

More dangerously, it is Trump’s mind that is broadcasting red alerts each time he speaks.

Trump claimed that woke is virtually illegal in the US, “ We don’t have woke anymore in this country. It’s virtually illegal. But you’ll have a couple of wokesters and we don’t want to do that. We want to get the AI done.”

The president was just getting started. Read and watch what Trump had to say below.