ICE Director Todd Lyons has been using the House hearing that he is taking part in to argue that ICE is the real victim of ICE’s campaign of lawless violence across America.

According to CBS News, in his opening statement, Lyons said:

Lyons also condemned rhetoric from public officials against ICE, saying it has “fomented violence against dedicated American patriots defending our homeland, and this must stop.”

“We are facing the deadliest operating environment in our agency’s history,” he told lawmakers.

The real victims here aren’t the two dead Americans in Minneapolis, but the scores of people who are being beaten and abused while in detention. The real victims in this story are people in masks who are terrorizing American communities.

Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) had a reality check for Lyons.

Rep. McIver asked, “Do you consider yourself a religious man?”

Lyons answered, “Yes, ma’am.”

McIver continued, “How do you think Judgement Day will work for you with so much blood on your hands?”

Lyons said that he wasn’t, “going to entertain that question.”

McIver continued, “Do you think you’re going to hell, Mr. Lyons?”

After a warning from the chair about decorum, McIver said, “I was asking a question. You guys are always talking about religion here and the Bible, I mean, it’s okay for me to ask a question, right?”

Video:

And that was the exchange of the entire hearing.