Elon Musk is running wild and firing veterans at an alarming pace. House Democrats have estimated that Musk has already fired 6,000 veterans from government jobs.

After weeks of this behavior, Elon Musk’s motives are being questioned.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) said at a press conference about the firing of veterans today, “The people doing the firing have never served a day in the US military. Mr. Musk has been here just 22 years and he’s a citizen of three countries I always ask myself the question: with the damage he’s doing here, when push comes to shove, what country does he have loyalty to? South Africa? Canada? The United States?

I’ll say it again. He’s only been a citizen here for 22 years. The veterans who were impacted by these firings were not poor performers.

A better question might be whether Elon Musk is loyal to anyone, including Donald Trump. It would be perfectly in character for Musk to only look out for his own interests and have no loyalty to Trump and the United States of America.

A person has been allowed to fire United States government employees who wasn’t born and didn’t grow up in the United States. Elon Musk knows nothing about being a veteran and serving the country.

Kaptur’s comments indicate that some Democrats are willing to turn Trump’s terms against him.

Elon Musk is an immigrant who is taking jobs away from American veterans.

Rep. Kaptur represents a blue-collar district and is delivering the message that the immigrant that American workers needed to be worried about wasn’t someone coming across the Southern Border but a wealthy tech billionaire who arrived in the White House on the back of Donald Trump.

