The state attorneys general have been a valuable line of defense against Trump’s power grabs and illegal actions. A dozen state attorneys general, led by a constant thorn in Trump’s side, New York AG Letitia James released a joint statement where they announced legal action against Trump for Elon Musk’s illegal breach of the Treasury payment system.

The AGs wrote:

In the past week, the U.S. Department of the Treasury has given Elon Musk access to Americans’ personal private information, state bank account data, and other information that is some of our country’s most sensitive data.

As the richest man in the world, Elon Musk is not used to being told ‘no,’ but in our country, no one is above the law. The President does not have the power to give away our private information to anyone he chooses, and he cannot cut federal payments approved by Congress.