PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jackie Robare Fiese's avatar
Jackie Robare Fiese
13m

Mike Johnson is showing he’s a fake Christian and he will be judged by his actions on this earth. He is a sick pos!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Deedie Beidler's avatar
Deedie Beidler
19m

WTAF

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture