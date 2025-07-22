Unlike other outlets, PoliticusUSA is run by the wealthy or corporations. We are truly independent, and we need your support. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans Are Shutting Down The House To Protect Trump

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has been working for days on a strategy to block his own members from joining with Democrats to prevent the passage of legislation that would require the DOJ to release the Epstein files.

Johnson understands that any bill that comes out of the House on the Epstein files will have overwhelming support in the Senate, likely enough to override a Trump veto, so the House is Trump’s last line of defense to block the release of the files.

So, the Speaker is refusing to hold a vote.

What House Republican leadership has decided to do is shut down the legislative process by putting the House on ice for 6 weeks.

Meredith Lee Hill of Politico posted on X:

House Rules Committee isn’t returning AT ALL tonight and likely not AT ALL THIS week amid Epstein + other issues, per sources Scalise confirms to me it’s “not likely” Rules return - meaning House would leave without advancing immigration and several other bills.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants answers for why Republicans are shutting down the House for six weeks:

Ummm so let me get this straight: Republicans have ground Congress to a halt and are considering adjourning the entire House for 6 weeks to avoid releasing the info they have on Epstein? What is going on here?

What is going on here is that Republicans and the White House are shutting it down so that members can’t make any moves to release the Epstein files, and Trump hopes that the scandal will go away over the next month and a half.

House Republican leadership is so afraid of the files being released that they are willing to shut down the House before the August recess, which is usually a busy period before members go home for a month, in the hope of stopping the momentum behind releasing the files.

If Trump has nothing to hide, why are House Republicans going to this extreme to cover for him?

AOC is right. There is something going on here. Republicans are covering up the abuse and assault of women and girls on the orders of Donald Trump.

