If there is one group of voters who have been the backbone of Donald Trump’s political support for more than ten years, it is men.

Men were the difference in Donald Trump’s victories over Hillary Clinton in 2026 and Kamala Harris in 2024. Male voters went for Trump over Hillary Clinton 52%-41%. In 2024, Trump got 55% of the male vote compared to 43% for Kamala Harris. The only group better for Trump was white voters, where he got 57% of the vote in 2016 and 2024.

One group of voters that might be expected to support Trump’s tough-on-crime rhetoric on immigration might be expected to be men, and during the 2024 election and into his first year in office, this was true, but it has now shifted and men are walking away from Trump on immigration.

Reuters reported on their new poll:

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll shows support for Trump’s handling of immigration has fallen significantly among men in recent weeks compared to late last year.

Male voters played an outsized role in Trump’s 2024 election victory, and throughout 2025 his immigration approval rating among men stayed close to 50%. But the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll survey showed 41% of men give him a thumbs up on the issue. Among women, Trump’s support on immigration has fallen from around 40% throughout most of 2025 to 35% in the latest survey.

This is bad news for Republicans if they want to have any hope of winning the midterm election.