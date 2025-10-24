There has been a disconnect between the Trump administration and the voters since shortly after the 2024 election, when Donald Trump declared that he would not be doing anything to reduce prices and inflation, because those issues were too hard.

Many swing voters who cast their ballots for Trump did so because they believed him when he said that he would bring prices and inflation down right away if he was sent back to the White House.

This turned out to be another of Trump's promises that was a total lie.

During the campaign, Trump would on occasion let his true plan slip during rallies. Trump made numerous statements to his support to the effect that he thought the really important issues in the country were not inflation and rising costs, but immigration and crime.

Trump always intended to use the White House to serve his own interests, not those of the American people.

The president’s refusal to listen to the people has sparked the largest protests against any US president in history.

The more Trump ignores them, the louder and larger the protests become. There are now signs that the energy behind the protests is transferring to the ballot box.

