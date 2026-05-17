The conservative Supreme Court granted Donald Trump and all future presidents immunity from prosecutions for decisions made in their official capacity. In practical terms, this means Trump is immune from criminal prosecution for acts committed while he was president.

This ruling does not grant immunity to members of the Trump administration or Donald Trump’s family.

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Trump’s family has been heavily involved in monetizing the federal government and the presidency for financial gain.

The Trump Department of Justice is not going to investigate the family for potentially corrupt acts. The current Republican majority in Congress will not investigate the Trump family for potential illegal activity.

A Democratic victory in the midterm election could change everything.

The days of the Trump family being able to possibly engage in unlimited graft and corruption will come to an end.

Rep. Jamie Rasin, the Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Committee, signaled that Democrats will be investigating Trump and his family’s personal finances if they take back the House majority.

On ABC’s This Week, George Stephanopoulos asked Raskin, “We also saw the reports about the president’s stock trades this week. If House Democrats take back control and win back the House, what will you be doing to look at the financial dealings of the president and his family?”

The Maryland congressman answered: