C-SPAN’s Washington Journal is one of America’s truly unpredictable political forums, especially when the guests take calls from viewers.

Speaker Mike Johnson is the first Speaker in 20 years to appear on Washington Journal and take questions from viewers.

For those not familiar with the show format, there is a Republican phone line, a Democratic line, and a line for Independents. The questions alternate between the three lines.

In a nation where partisanship has siloed people off more than ever, surprises usually don’t happen, but Mike Johnson got a big one when he got a question from a Republican woman in Virginia.

The woman said:

Hi, Mr. Johnson. So my question or comments are related to what you said yesterday about not being open to pass any legislation to ensure that military gets paid. I’m sure you can tell by my voice, I’m very shaky.

Just want you to hear a little bit about my family. I have two medically fragile children. I have a husband who actively serves this country. He suffers from PTSD, from his two tours in Afghanistan. If we see a lapse in pay come the 15th, my children do not get to get the medication that’s needed for them to live their life because we live paycheck to paycheck.

I heard you earlier say that you side with President Trump on anything that he says I just read an article this morning that said he. Absolutely wholeheartedly believes that there needs to be legislation put in so that we do not miss a paycheck.

You have the power to do that, and as a Republican, I’m very disappointed in my party and I’m very disappointed in you because you do have the power to call the House back.

You did that or you refuse to do that just for a show. I’m begging you to pass this legislation. My kids could die. We don’t have the credit because of the medical bills that I have to pay regularly. You could stop this, and you could be the one who could say the military’s getting paid.

And I think that it is awful and the audacity of someone who makes six figures a year to do this to military families is insane.

Mike Johnson’s response to this woman was heartless, and you can read that below.