The White House keeps trying to send Donald Trump to give speeches on the economy, but with Trump’s mind unable to focus and deliver coherant thoughts, combined with the fact that he has zero interest in policy and no policies to tout to voters, it all adds up to disaster when Trump comes to town and is placed in front of a live microphone.

Here was the extent of Trump’s plan to fix the affordability crisis. Trump called affordability fake and claimed that he has “won” affordability.

Trump said, “Then I have to listen to the fake news. Talking about affordability. Affordability. Do you notice, what word have you not heard over the last two weeks? Affordability, because I’ve won. I’ve won affordability. I had to go out and talk about it, but we inherited a mess. We inherited the worst inflation in history.”

Video:

The data shows that Trump is lying. On the key issue of grocery prices, CNBC recently reported, “The average price of eggs — a frequent stand-in for inflation during the campaign — have declined from a spring 2025 peak and is now down 30% since Trump took office last year. Average orange juice prices are up 28% and ground beef prices are up 15% from January 2025. Pork bacon and chicken prices are also up.”

Electricity prices jumped 6.9% in the first year of Trump’s second term, so if this is winning affordability, I would hate to see what losing looks like.

The event got worse as Trump spoke.