Jimmy Kimmel is back.

Trump’s crackdown on free speech and criticism of him took a major blow on Tuesday as ABC announced that “indefinitely suspended” host Jimmy Kimmel will be back on the network on Tuesday night.

PoliticusUSA is news and opinion that is 100% independently standing up for our rights and freedoms. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Disney said in a statement:

Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.

It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.

That is a nice attempted spin by Disney, but the truth is that they pulled Kimmel under pressure from Trump’s FCC Chair, Brendan Carr, who celebrated after the network took Kimmel off the air. President Trump celebrated when Jimmy Kimmel Live was taken off the air.

What Disney did was cave to the Trump administration and the pressure exerted by network affiliate owners Nexstar and Sinclair Broadcasting.

This was the Steven Colbert situation all over again, or so Trump thought.