The American people should not have to live with ICE and border agents coming into their cities that are nowhere near the border to terrorize immigrants and citizens alike with what appears to be poorly trained agents who are being pressured to meet a quota for deportations that is being placed on them from the White House.

Sens. Chris Murphy and Adam Schiff have introduced legislation that would put an end to Trump’s faux crime crusade in the nation’s cities.

The legislation would do four things, according to information provided by Murphy and Schiff:

Clarify the zone of Border Patrol operation does not exceed 25 land miles (consistent with the existing statute); Recognize the critical work of the Border Patrol in emergencies such as the Uvalde school shooting, by providing exceptions to the Border Patrol zone where lives are in immediate or imminent danger; Prohibit delegations of authority to the Border Patrol to ensure that agents can remain focused on their primary mission of ensuring a secure border; and Provide transparency in the form of public reports on data about various training and interactions with United States citizens and others.

There is a total lack of transparency in the process currently. When an incident occurs involving border agents and US citizens, the Trump administration has been caught lying and inventing pretenses for illegal actions after the fact.

