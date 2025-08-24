PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

No one is buying Trump’s show with Ghislaine Maxwell about the Epstein files. Trump had his DOJ work with Maxwell to claim that Trump had nothing to do with any of Epstein’s crimes and that there is no Epstein client list.

On NBC’s Meet The Press. Kristen Welker asked Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) whether Maxwell’s answers will satisfy those who want the Epstein files released.

Schiff answered:

I don't think it'll satisfy anyone. They go and they do this interview without the presence of a prosecutor who actually knows the facts because they fired her, James Comey's daughter. So they go in there, the number two person at the Justice Department, not knowing any of the facts, not having a lawyer present to represent the victims of this child sex trafficking.

The sex – convicted sex trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell, goes into this interview undoubtedly told by her attorney, "Unless you completely exonerate the president, you're going to spend most of the rest of your life in prison." So she wants a pardon.

She says exactly what her lawyers tell her is going to be necessary to get a pardon. No one should be surprised here. And she's immediately moved to a more, less secure prison which is not for convicted child sex traffickers. It all stinks to high heaven. And there's a common denominator here too which is the president going after his enemies to distract from their failure to do the one thing they promised to the Justice Department, and that is release the Epstein files.

Video:

What Trump is doing with Maxwell is a con, and people have seen right through it. Of course, she said that Trump had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes, and of course, she denied the existence of an Epstein client list.

The entire interview was intentionally set up to be conducted by people who were not experts in the case but were only interested in getting the answers that they wanted.

Congress will be back in session in nine days.

The Epstein files will be back front and center once again, as Trump has not been able to make the Jeffrey Epstein questions vanish.

Sen. Adam Schiff helped to show America that the Maxwell interview was just another Trump con.

What do you think? Will anyone buy the Maxwell interview?

