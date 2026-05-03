The American people are getting hit hard by Donald Trump’s war. Not only does the Pentagon want taxpayers to pick up the tab for a war that two-thirds of the country does not support, but Americans are also facing higher prices for food, goods, gas, and utilities.

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Trump keeps raising prices on one hand, and demanding more money to pay for his war with the others.

Republicans have offered no remedy or solutions to ease the suffering of the American people.

Trump and his party have chosen to ignore the crisis, but Democrats have ideas to ease the pain.

Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) was on Meet The Press where Kristen Welker asked him, “Let me ask you about the impact here at home, obviously the center of it, those high gas prices. They rose to a four-year high this week. Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico has called to suspend the federal gas tax of 18 cents per gallon until prices start to fall. Is that something that you would support in the Senate, suspending the federal gas tax?”

Many states are discussing or, in the cases of Indiana and Georgia, have already suspended their state gas taxes, but the federal government hasn’t done anything about it yet.

Sen. Adam Schiff would like to change that and make Big Oil pick up the tab.