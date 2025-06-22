PolticusUSA is 100% supported by our readers. Please help to strengthen our independent voice by becoming a subscriber.

Since the first Gulf War, cable news has been in love with the US getting involved in Middle Eastern wars. Cable news networks become like a pack of hungry animals when the US starts dropping bombs in the Middle East.

However, Trump’s bombing of Iran is not getting the same rally around the flag reaction that the first Gulf War and the invasion of Iraq got.

On Sunday, CNN’s Kasie Hunt interviewed Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and it became clear that she wanted Schiff to say good things about the attack on CNN’s State Of The Union.

Video:

Hunt asked Schiff, “Do you see any upside, any positive news for the security of the world in learning of the success of these strikes?”

Sen. Schiff responded:

I want to express my gratitude that the pilots are all out safely and acknowledge the skill, the bravery, and the professionalism of all the military forces that were engaged in this military operation.

But it's not an operation that should have ever been authorized by the president. In the absence of intelligence showing that Iran had made the decision to break out and build a bomb. The intelligence I've seen, and it's been limited indicates that Iran had certainly enriched uranium but had not made the decision to build a bomb or pursue the mechanism of a bomb.

And in the absence of that, this is not a strike that should have been ordered.