It is time for a dose of honesty, the Sunday shows are terrified of Donald Trump and they go out of thier way to frame any criticism in the most gentle way possible. For decades, the shows have featured more Republican than Democratic guests, and it is rare that a Democratic guest will get to be on one of the shows and confront the reality of Trump.

One of those moments happened on Meet The Press when Kristen Welker asked Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) about Trump’s statements concerning Los Angeles, “So Senator, let me ask you about that. President Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard, the Marines, despite the fact that California Governor Gavin Newsom said he did not need that, did not want that. President Trump said the city would have, quote, "burned to the ground" without his aid. Do you think local officials had that situation under control?”

Schiff answered:

Yes, I do. And, you know, let's call the president's statement what it is. And that's just a flat-out lie. The idea that Los Angeles would have burned to the ground, it's absurd. These demonstrations were taking place in a multi-block area in a city that is 500 square miles. Our police and our sheriff's office and our highway patrol are more than capable of dealing with this. And if they won’t – weren't, then the mayor and the governor would request the help of our guard. That was not done. It was not necessary. And I think this is just Donald Trump doing what he wanted to do in the first administration, which was essentially use the military for domestic law enforcement, to make himself look tough.

In the first administration, there were at least a few people in the Cabinet of some independence who could say, "No, Mr. President. That's a lawless idea. That's a stupid idea." But there's no one in this current administration to tell the president, "That's a stupid idea. It will make matters worse." And they are nothing but sycophants, the Stephen Millers and the Kristi Noems and all the rest of them. And so we are seeing this – this terrible escalation, this increasing lawlessness. The district court was right to – to find it lawless. Now that Marines are engaged in an arrest, at least one arrest and detention, then that will be challenged too. And I think that too will be found to be lawless.

Video:

A look at Trump’s poll numbers reveals that the majority of Americans already know these truths about Trump, but the corporate-owned media refuses to confirm to the American people what they already suspect to be true.

Donald Trump is lying about the need for federal troops and the situation in Los Angeles because he wants to look strong.

The best way to confront a fake strongman who is actually weak is to speak the truth, just like Sen. Schiff did on Meet The Press.

