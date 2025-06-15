PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane's avatar
Diane
37mEdited

Decide for yourself who the aggressors were at the end of a beautiful, peaceful protest yesterday. MAGA and the GOP are rotting the brains of our police and military https://bsky.app/profile/jordanuhl.com/post/3lrm2womyms23

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
39m

If he's speaking he's lying.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture