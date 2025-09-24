The same JD Vance who once said of Donald Trump, “I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” now wants Democrats to stop calling Republicans Nazis.

Vance said in North Carolina:

We gotta stop it, we gotta condemn it. And that starts, unfortunately, at the very top of the Democratic Party. If you wanna stop political violence, stop attacking our law enforcement as the Gestapo. If you wanna stop political violence, stop telling your supporters that everybody who disagrees with you is a Nazi.

Video:

If you wanna stop political violence, look in the mirror. That’s the way that we stop political violence in this country, and we gotta do it.

Vance is really going to try to ride this Democrats cause political violence wave into 2028, isn’t he?

Nobody outside of JD Vance and hardcore MAGA believes that political violence is the sole burden of Democrats, but Vance clearly thinks that he has found gold because he keeps repeating the lie over and over again.

Political violence will probably be buzzy for Republicans to talk about at least until after they shut down the government next week.

It never ceases to amaze just how dumb Republicans think that the American people are.

JD Vance thinks that nobody remembers that he called Trump Hitler, which means that the Trump is the H-word OG thinks that he has the moral authority to criticize Democrats for any comparisons of Trump to authoritarians.

The idea that the American people should not call a president who harbors clear authoritarian ambitions an authoritarian is very convenient for the same White House that tried to get a late-night host fired for criticizing the president.

If we want to put an end to political violence in the US, we should start by rejecting the ultra-partisan rhetoric of JD Vance.

