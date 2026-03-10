The biggest sign of all that Trump’s war with Iran is not going well is that the administration still can’t give a consistent reason for why the war is happening.

Senators have now had two classified briefings, which are two more speeches that Donald Trump has given to the American people about the war.

After emerging from the latest classified briefing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) warned that Trump appears to be moving toward using US boots on the ground in Iran.

Blumenthal said:

I emerged from this briefing as dissatisfied and angry frankly, as I have from any past briefing in my 15 years in the Senate. I am left with more questions than answers, especially about the cost of the war. My questions. Have been unanswered and I will demand answers because the American people deserve to know.

And I guess I am most concerned about the threat to American lives of potentially deploying our sons and daughters on the ground in Iran. We seem to be on a path. Toward deploying American troops on the ground in Iran to accomplish any of the potential objectives here. And there is also, as disturbingly as anything else, the specter of active Russian aid to Iran putting in danger American lives.

Literally, Russia seems to be aiding our enemy actively and intensively with intelligence and perhaps with other means, and China also may be assisting Iran. So the American people deserve to know much more than this administration has told them about the cost of the war, the danger to our sons and daughters in uniform, and the potential for further escalation and widening of this war. A war of choice made by this president, not chosen by the American people with potentially huge consequences to American lives.

Video of Sen. Blumenthal:

Sen. Blumenthal was angry, but his colleague, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) was even more direct.