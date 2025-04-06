PoliticusUSA is ad-free and never bending the knee to any billionaire or power. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The tariff plan appears to be contradictory and not well thought out by the Trump administration. On some days, the tariffs are non-negotiable. On a different day, a different administration official will say that the tariffs are part of a negotiation.

The inconsistency represents instability and chaos.

Perhaps the symbol of how ill-conceived this policy seems to be is the fact that Trump put a 10% tariff on an island that is inhabited by penguins.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Agricultural Secretary Brooke Rollins about this, and the conversation didn’t go great for Rollins.

Video:

Tapper asked, “ And you're imposing a 10% tariff. On the Herals and McDonald Islands, the Herald and McDonald Islands have zero human inhabitants. They have zero exports, they have zero imports. They do have a lot of penguins. Why are you putting import tariffs on islands that are entirely populated by penguins?”

It is a great question, and Rollins answered:

Well, I mean that, come on, Jake. Obviously, here's the bottom line. We live under a tariff regime from other countries. We have too long seen the, the McDonald Islands is not imposing the idea that America first. I mean, come on. Oh, I whatever.