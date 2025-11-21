The 28-point peace plan that was unveiled by the Trump administration to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine, allegedly written by the Russians, and Trump is trying to force Ukraine to accept the plan that would lead to the democracy surrendering large amounts of territory and virtually disarming.

The peace plan isn’t really a peace plan.

The document is Russia’s wish list for Ukraine to surrender.

The plan is so pro-Putin and anti-democratic that it has resulted in a rapid pushback from House Republicans.

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) posted on X:

Correction: The United States wants Russia’s answer on an unconditional withdrawal of Ukraine by Thursday. This Russian-drafted propaganda must be rejected and disregarded for the unserious nonsense that it is.

This moment requires Peace Through Strength, not appeasement. Today, we have officially notified both the Clerk of the House and House leadership of our discharge petition to force a vote on crushing Russian sanctions immediately upon our return.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) posted on X, “We are not being the world’s power for freedom and rule of law. This agreement will go down as a terrible day in U.S. history. The vast majority of Americans will reject surrender to Putin.”

What are Republicans going to do about Trump trying to force Ukraine to surrender to Russia?

House Republicans have a plan to, for the first time, rebuke Trump’s love affair with Putin.

