Even though the Trump administration consistently attempts to gaslight the American people into believing prices and costs are falling, life experience reveals the truth.

When you go to the grocery store, fill up your tank, or open a utility bill, the evidence is before our collective eyes that America is getting less affordable.

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Each increase that is caused by Trump’s policies add up to an overwhelming total.

The Joint Economic Committee is the congressional counterpart to the President’s Council of Economic Advisers.

Democrats on the committee released a new report on Friday detailing how much having Donald Trump in the White House has cost American households.

According to the Joint Economic Committee Minority, this is how much Trump is costing Americans.

As of May 2026, the average household in United States has had to spend $3,100+ more on goods and services under President Trump.

Despite President Trump’s repeated pledges on the campaign trail that his administration would “end inflation” and bring down costs for families, Trump has instead caused costs to continue to rise significantly, including through his reckless tariffs and war in Iran.

Housing Costs- American families have had to spend $622 more on housing costs such as rent and mortgage payments since President Trump took office.