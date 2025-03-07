PoliticusUSA is ad-free and does not ever bend the knee. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Several readers have left comments and sent me emails asking if I could let them know before protests begin and protests that are upcoming, which is a great idea, but the mainstream press and corporate media will not talk about the growing resistance to the Trump/Musk agenda.

On Friday at noon ET, there will be a protest at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC.

The office of Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) has announced that he will be attending and speaking at 1:15 ET.

According to a statement from Sen. Van Hollen’s office:

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) will join scientists, researchers, patients, union leaders, and advocates at the Lincoln Memorial to rally against Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s attacks on scientific research, such as the life-saving work done at the National Institutes of Health, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and other institutions.

At the rally, Senator Van Hollen will highlight the dangerous threats to Americans’ health and safety posed by Trump and Musk’s illegal purge of merit-based federal employees and reckless funding cuts to critical disease research, medical treatment development, and climate monitoring, among others. He will also underscore his commitment to fight for the federal workers and scientists who do this critical work on behalf of the American people.

Bill Nye will be one of the featured speakers at the Stand Up For Science Rally, and you can watch it below:

Senator Van Hollen has been a consistent presence at the protests along with Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) and many others.

The Bernie Sanders Fighting Oligarchy Tour Continues On Friday Night

Sen. Bernie Sanders has taken a different approach. The senator from Vermont has been using his large progressive following to hold a national tour that educates and mobilizes people to fight oligarchy.

Here are the details for Sen. Sanders’s first stop in Wisconsin:

Friday, March 7

6:30 p.m. CT Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here with Bernie Sanders in Kenosha

Location: UW-Parkside, De Simone Arena, 4130 Petrifying Springs Rd, Kenosha, WI 53144 Information for the Public: Doors open at 5:00 p.m. CT. Free Parking is available onsite. Please note: no bags, no signs, and no firearms allowed. Tickets are not required, but an RSVP is encouraged.

Sanders will hold three events this weekend. There will be one event on Friday night. There will be a second event in Wisconsin on Saturday morning local time, and an event United Auto Workers president Shawn Fain in Warren, Michigan on Saturday afternoon.

If you know of any other protests or events, or would like to see your protest or event included in future stories, leave a comment below, or email me with details.

What do you think of this weekend’s protests? Share your feelings in the comments below.

Leave a comment