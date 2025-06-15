PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RHenry's avatar
RHenry
1h

The GOP is a domestic hate group. Why isn’t it acknowledged. They promote lies and violence regularly. Why can’t we all talk about the GOP and their similarities to a domestic hate group. Nazi symbols and hand signals, misinformation designed to stoke hate and violence. The GOP must be investigated by a legitimate power not Kash Patel and Trumps minion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
NYC-Girlbrat's avatar
NYC-Girlbrat
1h

Why is Amy Klobuchar putting herself in the position of having to ASK these fcking Republicans to condemn violence? That's their creed; violence.

Why do the Democrats set themselves up for the rebuke, the blame, the finger pointing, the vulnerable "woe is me" position!? The shooter is a fcking Trumper. Enough said. Just go ahead and lay the blame on THEM! Stop begging for the apologies from these monsters. It's not coming!

I've been saying this for the longest time:

1. People are going to die.

2. No one is coming.

3. We are saving our own lives.

They. Don't. Care. Not one fcking bit! 🤬

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture