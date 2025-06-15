PoliticusUSA is independent news that is in your inbox whenever news happens. To make sure that you never miss a single post, please subscribe today.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar responded to the political violence in her state that involved the shooting of two state Democratic lawmakers and their spouses, with the top Democrat in the Minnesota House killed along with her husband, by not letting Republicans off the hook when it comes to condemning and halting political violence.

Video of Sen. Klobuchar (D-MN):

Klobuchar said on CNN’s State Of The Union:

This has gotten totally out of hand with threats against members of Congress.

In 2016, there were like 1,700 of them last year, over 9,000 of them. And one of the things that we have done, our delegation with Congressman Emmer and Congresswoman McCollum, Senator Smith and others, we actually put out a joint statement that said we speak with one voice in condemning political violence.

I think we need to see more of this across our country. People need to call people out. Some people need to look in the mirror and say, Hey. I've gotta stop this or stop my colleagues from doing this because it makes it much worse. We need to bring the tone down and we also need to stand up when people do bad things, which is, I know you're gonna be talking about later in the show, and I'm glad there was such turnouts at these rallies because our democracy is something to protect, not try to bring down.

Sen. Klobuchar was right not to explicitly make this partisan, but to make it American, because it makes Republicans who won’t stand up and condemn, not just this attack, but threats and political violence in general.

Trump has through his actions made Democrats look like criminals by assaulting and handcuffing senators, arresting judges and members of the House, while at the same time, Trump pardoned the 1/6 insurrectionists.

The problem is that Republicans have bought into Trump’s view of violence as acceptable in the political process.

Until this changes, Amy Klobuchar is right. The threats and attacks will grow as Trump and Republicans look on.

What did you think of Sen. Klobuchar’s interview? Share your thoughts in the comments below.