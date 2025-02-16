PoliticusUSA is solely supported by readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

In a perfect example of the media making Democrats responsible for Republican incompetence, on CNN’s State of the Union, Dana Bash asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar, “Do you agree with what Senator Cory Booker told me last week? that perhaps you should withhold votes on a funding bill to keep the government open past the March 14th deadline as leverage?”

Video:

Klobuchar answered by not buying into Bash’s premise:

I didn't see that interview, but I know what our position is, and that is that, and Cory's, and that it is not Democrats who are going to shut this government down.

We want to keep the government open. Every sign of that, every court case we're bringing gives you that evidence. It is Republicans that are running the government. They're running the Presidency and Congress right now. And it is up to them, it is up to them to keep that government running. They better learn how to run it because right now it is pure chaos.

Bash still wasn’t getting it, “ It sounds like you're going to be no vote by what you just said.”

Klobuchar was even more direct:

No, what we are doing is trying to work with them to get a budget together, and we are not going to shut this government down. They are the ones that have been shutting the government down by freezing funds and doing all kinds of things.

To me, it's a pretty ridiculous argument because of the fact that it is, they are the ones that are causing the chaos right now, and they are not standing up. They have decided they want to find 2 trillion for their tax cuts for the wealthiest. And we're fine with tax cuts for people making under $400, 000 a year, but we're talking about the wealthiest of the wealthiest, and their buddy Elon Musk.

So they're looking for that money. Anywhere they can find it, whether it's on the backs of rural America, whether it's on the backs of veterans, whether it is on the backs of cancer research. I was just at the University of Minnesota and was just amazed by the work that they're doing right now and saw all of these life saving cures and treatments they've developed.

That is what's at stake here.

The corporate media has already decided that even though Republicans are in charge of everything, Democrats will be blamed if the government shuts down.

The idea is that Democrats are supposed to save the country even when Donald Trump is openly breaking the law with illegal funding freezes, firings and layoffs of government employees, and letting Elon Musk hack government servers.

Democrats understand that the best way to put the brakes on the Trump presidency is to force Republicans to do something by not saving them on keeping the government open and the debt ceiling.

Being in the minority means that Democrats don’t have a lot of leverage, but the one thing they can do is refuse to cooperate and enable Trump’s corrupt presidency.

The media won’t hold Republicans responsible, so the Democrats and the American people must.

