PoliticusUSA is independent and can offer the news to everyone because of the support of our readers. If you think our work is essential, please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

If only people in the mainstream press like Meet The Press moderator Kristen Welker would have paid this much attention to Joe Biden’s policies while he was in office.

Welker spent another week of Meet The Press trying to get a Democrat to live in the past and talk about Joe Biden and the 2024 election.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was ready.

Transcript from Meet The Press:

KRISTEN WELKER:

Senator, would the party have had a better chance of winning in 2024 had President Biden dropped out sooner?

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR:

You know, everything we look at in a rear-view mirror after you lose an election. Yes, we would have been served better by a primary. But we are where we are. We're not on the History Channel right now. And I believe that President Biden can come out and speak and do interviews whenever he wants, but I will say this: we're not on the History Channel.