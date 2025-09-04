PoliticusUSA is 100% independent media that is solely funded by our readers. You can support us by becoming a subscriber.

After California won in court and had Trump’s deployment of troops to Los Angeles deemed illegal, Washington, DC, followed by suing Trump for an illegal troop deployment to their city.

DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb posted on X:

DC did not request or consent to the deployment of National Guard troops. Yet there are 2,300 National Guardsmen on our streets in military gear, carrying weapons, and driving armored vehicles. Their deployment to DC violates the Home Rule Act enacted by Congress 52 years ago.

National Guardsmen have been deputized by the US Marshals to perform law enforcement functions in DC. That includes the authority to execute warrants, detain people, and make arrests. Some Guardsmen were ordered to carry firearms and conduct armed patrols in residential areas.

The Posse Comitatus Act prohibits the military from engaging in domestic policing. Yet the Administration launched a massive, indefinite law enforcement operation in DC under direct military command. This is plainly illegal, and it threatens our democracy and civil liberties.

There is no clear end date to this illegal deployment — more troops arrived in DC this week. An August 25 Executive Order even directs the creation of a dedicated DC National Guard unit to “enforce Federal law." And even once troops leave, they could be redeployed at any point.

The harms to the District are immense. National Guard units are operating without lawful authority and without law enforcement training. They create confusion, sow fear, erode trust, inflame tensions, and harm the crucial relationship between police and communities they serve.

The National Guard deployment does not only undermine public safety. It also hurts DC's economy — depressing vital industries like restaurants, hotels, and tourism. And critically, it infringes on DC's sovereign authority and right to self-governance under the Home Rule Act.

We are suing to defend DC home rule and stop the unlawful deployment of the National Guard. Our nation was founded on the fundamental principles of freedom and self-governance that are stake in this case. No city in America should be subject to involuntary military occupation.

The Trump administration has done such a poor job implementing this policy that they have left legal holes big enough to drive a truck through, that even with DC’s unique status, the city could win in court.

Trump greatly overstepped by trying to take over law enforcement in the district and deploying armed National Guard troops. It is against the law for any federal military to engage in civilian law enforcement on US soil.

The California ruling, which the administration is appealing, has provided the grounds for other cities and states to sue when Trump tries the same tactics.

Trump’s tariffs have been ruled to be illegal. Trump’s National Guard deployment to California has been ruled to be unlawful.

Looking at the big picture, it appears that the country and democracy are pushing back, and Trump's efforts to build a regime may be toppled.

