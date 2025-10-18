Antifa isn’t a real thing.

Did you attend or are you attending a No Kings protest? Email your pics to jasoneasley at politicususa.com and we’ll use them in a story.

Republicans like Mike Johnson blamed Antifa for the No Kings protest. Donald Trump recently held a silly White House event where members of his administration promised to rid the nation of Antifa.

Anytime that they are asked who runs Antifa or where Antifa is located, Republicans can’t answer.

Republicans claimed that people like Antifa and Hamas supporters would be the No Kings protesters.

The reality is that the people who risked their lives for this country are turning out to stand up for the liberty that they once wore a uniform to defend.

There are reports from all over the country that local No Kings protests are being attended by our veterans:

Vets showed up in Florida:

Vets were out in Ohio:

Bill Kristol said vets were at the No Kings protest that he attended in Virginia:

Other people didn’t give their location, but said that veterans were at their local No Kings protests too:

More about vets at the No Kings protests below.