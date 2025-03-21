PoliticusUSA is ad-free and delivers non-Trump-obsessed journalism for our times. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

A capacity crowd in Greeley, CO heard Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders on the latest stop in the Fighting Oligarchy tour.

Video of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez:

Ocasio-Cortez spoke before Sen. Sanders and specifically called out House Republicans for all voting to cut Medicaid:

And mind you, even if you're not on Medicaid or Medicare, this also raises your private health insurance costs too. And let's talk about Medicaid and Medicare for a second, because your representative, Gabe Evans.

You know that guy that hasn't been showing up for the last couple months?

Maybe he hasn't been showing up because he voted to cut Medicaid. In fact, every single house Republican voted to cut Medicaid and they'll tell you, no, I didn't. This didn't say that.