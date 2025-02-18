PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee to anyone because readers like you support us. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan is outraged that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) has been advising immigrants of their rights, so he consulted with the DOJ and tried to get AOC criminally investigated.

The threat of criminal investigation didn’t intimidate the congresswoman so Homan went on Newsmax and was reduced to complaining and personal insults.

Homan said:

Look, she's, she's, she's the dumbest congresswoman ever to serve in Congress, and she proves that every day. And look, bottom line is, I can't believe any member, any member of Congress, Republican, Democrat, Independent, would want to educate criminal illegal aliens who are in the country illegally, been convicted of a violent crime, And have been ordered removed by an immigration judge after due process at great taxpayer expense.

You got a congressman or congresswoman that does not want ICE to do the job that Congress has mandated them to do and funds them to do.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez responded on X, “This is why you fight these cowards. The moment you stand up to them, they crumble. Homan has nothing. The Fourth Amendment is clear and I am well within my duties to educate people of their rights. He can threaten me with jail & call names all he wants. He’s got nothing else.”

Much of the power that the Trump administration is trying to project, especially when it comes to members of Congress and other elected officials, is empty bluster and intimidation.

When people fight back, these bullies crumble, which is why, as AOC said, every American needs to fight back.

The best way to fight back is to make your voice heard, and just like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is doing, make sure that you and others know their rights because, on a variety of issues, the Trump administration is trying to trample constitutional rights.

Educate yourself so that you can educate others.

If enough Americans join a movement to say no, they will win.

What do you think about how AOC handled Trump’s “border czar?” Share your opinion in the comments below.

