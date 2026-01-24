ICE killed another person in Minneapolis on Saturday. The man was a legal gun owner with a permit, who unconfirmed video purports to show that he was unarmed when he was shot and killed.

The Department of Homeland Security is not cooperating with local officials, and according to CNN would allow local law enforcement to access the scene of the shooting:

After immigration agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, federal officials attempted to prevent local police from accessing the scene, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara told CNN.

O’Hara told his officers to remain on site as part of standard protocol to preserve evidence after a shooting.

If the shooting was above board and in self-defense, why are law enforcement not being allowed to access the scene?

Protesters in Minneapolis are not backing down from ICE:

Congress has an opportunity to step up and do something next week, as the Senate will be voting on funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is calling on the Senate to block funding for ICE.

AOC posted on X:

Americans are being killed in the street by their government. Our Constitution is being shredded and our rights are dissolving.

Resist. Senate Dems should block ICE funding this week. Activate the National Guard.

We can and must stop this.

Every moment matters, and Senate Democrats have a chance to do something. The idea of calling up the National Guard is also very interesting, as we will discuss below.