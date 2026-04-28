Republican administrations hate the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and are always on the side of corporate America when it comes to destroying protections for the American people.

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The second Trump administration has taken this behavior to a new level, as it appears agencies no longer pretend to regulate the industries they are supposed to oversee; instead, they now work hand in hand with big corporations to harm the American people.

Trump administration officials also have no reservations about lying to Congress since Republicans control both the House and the Senate.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin was testifying before Congress and he was not prepared for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) who asked, “Secretary Kennedy was here a couple of weeks ago and when he was asked about glyphosate and the rollbacks against protections against toxic chemicals, he said that we would quote, have to ask Lee Zelin about that. So you're here before us today. Administrators, Zelin. Have you ever participated in a meeting with Bayer where you discussed the legal or litigation issues that the company was facing?”

Zeldin’s answer was his first mistake: “ No, I never did. My meeting with them was very brief and that topic did not come up.”

AOC asked, “Are you aware of any outreach that they would have in your agency about this?”

Zeldin said, “ I directly had a brief meeting. Okay. But it was a brief meet and greet and that topic did not come up.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez then entered visitor logs into the record, and gave Zeldin one more chance, “ You're certain they didn't bring up anything regarding your work?”

Zeldin stuck to his story, “ I'm telling you a hundred percent. Absolutely. I, maybe there was some brainstorming that was done beforehand of potential topics. Are you aware of any, that topic was not brought up.”

The New York congresswoman then dropped the hammer.

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