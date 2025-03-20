PoliticusUSA is independent and covers stories that the mainstream Trump bootlicking media ignores. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The Fight Against Oligarchy Hits Las Vegas

In case anyone needed more proof that there is something special happening at the grassroots level in the United States right now, take a moment and watch part of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech at the Las Vegas Fighting Oligarchy rally.

The attendees and speakers at this event were not talking in terms of partisan politics. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez welcomed everyone whether they voted for a Democrat or Republican, but what is building isn’t political.

It is a cultural movement against the billionaire class and the attempted upward redistribution of national wealth to those who have the most at the expense of everyone else.

Video:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in part:

We need to be honest about where we are, because we are witnessing an oligarchy in America. That is when those with the most economic, political and technological power destroy the public good to enrich themselves while millions of Americans pay the price. And we are at a point where the wealthiest people in the world like Elon Musk, enabling him to loot what is left of Medicaid, Medicare, and Social Security to bankroll even deeper tax cuts and sweetheart contracts for themselves, their fellow billionaires, and their corporations.

…

Our power comes from remaining focused together and building a movement where there is a place for everyone, and the Trump administration likes to flap about working people.

We're going to be talking a little bit about what's going on in the White House right now, but first, let's actually listen carefully. Every once in a while, they let the mask slip about what they actually think about us.