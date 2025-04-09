PoliticusUSA is ad-free and will never bend the knee, but we need your support. You can support us by becoming a subscriber.

The Fighting Oligarchy tour will be heading west this weekend and will kick off with a big event in Los Angeles that will feature Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Neil Young, and Joan Baez.

Sen. Sanders has announced that AOC will be joining him on all of the stops on the West Coast swing:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) today announced that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) will join the senator for all six stops of the upcoming Western swing of his Fighting Oligarchy tour, which kicks off this weekend.



The first rally, in L.A.'s Grand Park, will feature performances by Neil Young, Maggie Rogers, Joan Baez, Indigo de Souza, Dirty Projectors Jeff Rosenstock, The Red Pears, and the Raise Gospel Choir. Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), as well as California Labor Federation President Lorena Gonzalez and SEIU President April Verrett will also make special appearances.



From Los Angeles, Bernie and AOC will take off on a five-day tour across four states, touching down in Utah, Idaho, and Montana, where they will be joined by International President of AFA-CWA Sara Nelson. The swing specifically targets contested and Republican-held districts, making stops in areas where Democrats rarely campaign.

To accommodate a larger than expected crowd, the third California stop was moved from Auburn to Folsom.

New musical talent has also been added to the tour, including:

I DON'T KNOW HOW BUT THEY FOUND ME in Salt Lake City

Built to Spill in Nampa

Miya Folick in Bakersfield

Cosmic Sans in Missoula

Sen. Sanders was already drawing over-capacity crowds on his own for the Fighting Oligarchy tour, but the size of the crowds went to a new level when Ocasio-Cortez joined the tour.

Sanders said, "The American people, whether they are Democrats, Republicans or Independents, do not want billionaires to control our government or buy our elections. They do not want Republicans to decimate Social Security and the Veterans Administration. They do not want huge tax breaks for the wealthiest people in the country paid for by massive cuts to Medicaid and other programs that working families rely on. That is why I will be visiting Republican-held districts all over the Western United States. When we are organized and fight back, we can defeat oligarchy.”

Over 107,000 people have attended Fighting Oligarchy rallies in seven states so far. Over 5 million people have watched the livestreams.

A big crowd is expected in Los Angeles at 1 PM on Saturday. The fight against Trump and his oligarchs is going to coast to coast and equally as important is the mobilization of people that is happening to possibly flip the House and make Trump the lamest of the lame ducks in the 2026 midterm election.

