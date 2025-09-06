PoliticusUSA is 100% supported by readers like you. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

The government runs out of money at the end of the month, and it looks like the GOP will need Democratic voters to keep the government open.

Republicans still don’t have the votes or a plan to fund the government.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has a plan and told Don Lemon that any Democratic support for a bill to keep the government open will come at a cost.

Ocasio-Cortez said:

I love what Elizabeth Warren had to say about this, which is. You know, right before we left in August, Republicans passed these massive cuts to Medicaid, to Medicare, to EBT, SNAP, and WIC food assistance. I think if they roll back those cuts, then we can talk about this.

Because folks really need to remember who has the keys here. Republicans have the house majority Republicans are in charge of the Senate Republicans, you know, Donald Trump is president. They are responsible for the most basic function of keeping the government open. And if they don't have the votes to do that, and if they have to come to Democrats to get our votes, I don't think we give them away for free.

And I think we use this opportunity to fight for people, and I think we use this opportunity to get people's WIC back, to get their SNAP, to get their Medicaid, to get their Medicare back, and then we can talk about fighting on an aggressive front. You've got less than 30 days to fund the government.

AOC has it completely 100% correct.