Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) didn’t hold back when she responded to the cave by Chuck Schumer and some Democrats to Trump on the CR.

Ocasio-Cortez told reporters in part, "There are members of Congress who have won Trump-held districts in some of the most difficult territories in the United States; who walked the plank and took innumerable risks in order to defend the American people...just to see some Senate Democrats even consider acquiescing to Elon Musk. I think it is a huge slap in the face, and I think that there's a wide sense of betrayal."

The New York Congresswoman said that there is still time for Senate Democrats to change their minds.

She also had a warning for Schumer if he proceeds down this path, “There will be a day where the Senate will need the House to move on something.”

There is no excuse for what a group of Senate Democrats have decided to do. It appears that the vast, vast majority of Senate Democrats are going to filibuster the CR, but Senators such as Schumer, Gillibrand, and Ossoff are on board with voting for the CR.

What some Senate Democrats are about to do is pathetic, but there are more senators who see the danger in the CR and are coming out against it. Senators Slotkin and Murray have announced that they are voting no.

House Democrats aren’t the only ones who are going to make these Senate Democratic traitors regret their decision. The constituents who elected these Democrats should organize to hold them accountable.

The Senate Democrats who will vote to break the filibuster will be doing so out of self-interest. A handful of Democrats will choose to put the country last, and their betrayal will not be forgotten.

