PoliticusUSA is fighting for what’s right in a time of so much wrong. Please join our fight by becoming a subscriber.

MSNBC fired Matthew Dowd for speaking on Charlie Kirk’s hateful rhetoric, but just a few days later, Brian Kilmeade said on Fox and Friends that homeless people should be involuntarily euthanized. Instead of being fired, Kilmeade was allowed back on the air on Sunday morning and apologized.

Kilmeade said, “During that discussion, I wrongly said that people should get lethal injections. I apologize for that callous remark. I am obviously aware that not all homeless people act the way that the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion.”

At least Kilmeade admitted to making the comment. He didn’t try to massage it away, or he didn’t go with the standard non-apology of I’m sorry if I offended anyone, but suggesting on national television that homeless people be given involuntary lethal injections has got to be a fireable offense.

Kilmeade’s comments were not only close to the Nazi line. They were way over it.