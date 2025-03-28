PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of readers like you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Elon Musk has announced that he will be giving a talk in Wisconsin where he will award $2 million to two voters who have voted in the Wisconsin Supreme Court special election. This scam has all the makings of the same illegal lottery stunt that Musk pulled during the 2024 election.

Musk’s scam appears to clearly violate Wisconsin’s election bribery law:

Nonpartisan election experts have opined that Musk’s lottery in Wisconsin is illegal and that the Wisconsin Democratic Party shares this viewpoint.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said in a statement:

Elon Musk has committed a blatant felony by offering money for votes in order to help Brad Schimel. Musk’s illegal election bribery scheme to put Brad Schimel on the Supreme Court is a chainsaw attack on democracy and the rule of law in Wisconsin and our nation.



Elon Musk should be brought to justice for his illegal attempt to buy votes for Brad Schimel, and Brad Schimel should immediately condemn Musk’s crimes and disavow his continued involvement in his campaign. If Schimel does not immediately call on Musk to end this criminal activity, we can only assume he is complicit.



Law enforcement must act now before this goes any further. Musk’s crime to assist Brad Schimel has already been committed, and if Elon Musk sets foot in Wisconsin, he should be placed in handcuffs and held accountable—just like any other criminal. Musk can have his day in court, but he cannot buy the court.

Chair Wikler was correct. The way to end Elon Musk’s criminal vote buying is to arrest and charge him for the crimes he appears to be committing. The arrest of Musk would make him and other billionaires think twice before they try to buy votes to swing another election.

Until Musk is stopped, he won’t stop, which is why it is time to hold the billionaire accountable for his alleged crimes against democracy.

