There is an intense thirst among Democrats for a third Donald Trump impeachment if they take back the House majority next year. Trump has given the Democrats plenty of avenues for a third impeachment of this president.

However, with a potential future federal criminal referral of Trump being off the table thanks to the conservative Supreme Court majority, presidential impeachment has become a symbolic gesture whose impact appears to have been weakened in the eyes of many Americans.

Plus, even if Democrats were to win back the House and the Senate, even in the best-case scenario, they would need dozens of Senate Republican votes to convict and remove Trump, which is not going to happen.

Democrats also have to weigh how voters who elected them to focus on fighting Trump on the economy will react if they engage in a third impeachment. Strategically, it would be better for Democrats to put the economy and affordability first, and do everything they can to marginalize Trump’s lame duck presidency.

There is a way to use impeachment to investigate the scandals of the Trump administration and remove some of the most corrupt and wayward elements, and that is by targeting members of the administration.

The impeachment of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is on the table.

On Wednesday, Rep. Hayley Stevens (D-MI), who is running for Michigan’s open US Senate seat, introduced articles of impeachment against HHS Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which we will explore in depth as our story continues below.