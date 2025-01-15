PoliticusUSA is 100% ad-free thanks to the support of our readers. You can make sure that our work stays ad-free by becoming a subscriber.

Guess What? Trump Can’t End The War In Ukraine In A Day

Donald Trump bragged, boasted, and promised on the campaign trail that he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours of taking office. Before you roll your eyes, keep in mind that a lot of voters believed Trump.

The promise to end the war in Ukraine quickly was part of Trump’s sales pitch that his presence in the White House would be enough to return the entire world back to what it was before Joe Biden took office. When put that way, Trump’s promise sounds as silly and unrealistic as it was.

NOTUS asked Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) about Trump’s promise to end the Ukraine war on day one:

When NOTUS asked if she thought Trump settling the war on Day One was still possible, she claimed that wasn’t actually Trump’s promise.

“I think you need to understand language,” Greene said. “And everyone else in America understands that language.”

“I don’t think the media pressing Day One is specifically ‘Day One,’” she said. “But he’s talking about that as one of his first roles as president, and there are many. He’s going to be writing hundreds of executive orders. But yes, ending that war is important.”

Even incoming Trump administration officials say that maybe they could end the war in Trump’s first 100 days, but that is a whole lot different than ending the war on day one.

It looks like another big promise of Trump’s, just like his promises to lower grocery prices and cut all energy bills by 50% during his first year in office, has bitten the dust.’

Meanwhile, Joe Biden keeps on delivering as his term comes to a close.