PoliticusUSA is now ad-free for all readers and 100% independent, but we need your support to help this platform thrive as an alternative to the billionaires and corporate media. Please consider becoming a subscriber.

Terror In New Orleans

After a US citizen from Texas intentionally drove a pickup truck onto a crowded street in New Orleans, LA, killing at least ten people and wounding 35 others, the FBI announced that they were investigating the attack as terrorism, as the deceased suspect reportedly had an ISIS flag on the back of his truck.

President Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

I have been continually briefed since early this morning by federal law enforcement leadership and my homeland security team, including Secretary of Homeland Security Ali Mayorkas, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall, and the Mayor of New Orleans regarding the horrific incident that occurred there overnight. The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I am grateful for the brave and swift response of local law enforcement in preventing even greater death and injury. I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind.



I will continue to receive updates throughout the day, and I will have more to say as we have further information to share. In the meantime, my heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday. There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities.

Biden later told reporters that he would not talk about specifics at this time, but he was angry and frustrated by the attack.

President Biden is working with Homeland Security and the FBI to keep the nation safe.

Biden’s response was measured, presidential, and put the country's security first.

What came from Donald Trump was the exact opposite.

Trump Blames Democrats For New Orleans Attack