It is a safe guess that no one had Kamala Harris writes the top-selling political memoir of 2025 on their current event bingo card, but that is what is happening.

Carlos Lozada of The New York Times posted on X:

Simon & Schuster announces that the KamalaHarris memoir 107 DAYS has sold 350k copies in its first week. “These sales put 107 DAYS on a trajectory to be the best-selling memoir published in 2025,” the publisher announces.

In July, Politico reported on the poor sales of Trump books:

The latest example is “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America,” by political journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf. “2024” sold roughly 6,000 hardcover copies in the first week of publication, according to data released last Wednesday from NPD BookScan. Yet even with that sales figure, it hit the New York Times bestseller list at No. 4. (The Times bestseller list does not disclose its data sources.)

This follows other second-term Trump books experiencing lackluster sales. “Trump in Exile,” by the Wall Street Journal’s Meridith McGraw, has sold roughly 2,000 copies since its release last August, according to BookScan. Axios’ Alex Isenstadt’s “Revenge: The Inside Story of Trump’s Return to Power,” published in March, has sold around 3,000 copies so far, according to BookScan. McGraw and Isenstadt declined to comment.

Jake Tapper’s Biden book, which was based on the conspiracy theory that Democrats hid Biden’s cognitive decline, shriveled up and died after it turned out that Biden has cancer, not a mental issue.

It is telling that a book that was supposed to be about Biden’s health and cover-up completely missed the fact that Biden had cancer.

Most Democrats believe that Kamala Harris got a bad deal in 2024. She was put in an impossible position. She attempted to lead a campaign for a party plagued by chaos and dysfunction, which was a self-inflicted wound caused by the media and party elites.

There is considerable goodwill surrounding Kamala Harris. That doesn’t necessarily mean that most Democrats want to see her run for president again. There is a real yearning for a new generation and a fresh face.

The era of public interest in Donald Trump is over. The current president is no longer a moneymaker for the mainstream media, which means that many of them sold out the country in the hope of riches that will never come.

