The resistance to Trump’s illegal and unconstitutional activities has been taking shape. It may seem like three years, but Trump has only been in office for three weeks and one day, which makes his rapid record of defeat in the courts all the more impressive.

The Trump administration has yet to win a single victory in court on his executive actions.

The decisions come in so quickly and sometimes in such volume that it is useful to take a step back and look at the big picture.

Politico reported, “Over a 24-hour period starting Monday morning, six judges took steps to rein in the new president. More emergency orders are expected Tuesday and later this week. They follow nine other orders in the previous two weeks abruptly halting some of Trump’s aggressive executive actions, at times warning that they flagrantly violate federal laws and the Constitution.”

Republicans in the Legislative Branch have been happily asleep at the wheel during Trump’s crime spree against the Constitution, but the Judicial Branch has stepped up. There has been loads of media chatter about Trump ignoring court orders, but it might be best to think of the court cases as a form of public exposure and obstruction.

Each of these legal challenges brings more attention to the Trump administration’s activities, and all of these court cases take up time.

Democrats are doing their best with no power as the minority in the House and Senate. They are investigating whistleblower tips and doing their own digging, but their tools are limited.

The courts understand that Trump is triggering a constitutional crisis, and they are wasting no time upholding the Constitution and the rule of law.

Trump’s “shock and awe” is hitting a brick wall in the courts.

