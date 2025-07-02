PoliticusUSA is independent news that you can trust, so please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

House Republicans are so far not going along with the plan of ramming the Big Beautiful Bill Act that the Senate passed through their chamber quickly so that it can be signed by Trump on the 4th of July.

The clearest sign of rebellion was captured by Punchbowl News’s Kenzie Nguyn who along with a group of reporters, got this quote which she posted on X from Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin:

The president of the United States didn't give us an assignment. We're not a bunch of little bitches around here, okay? I'm a member of Congress. I represent almost 800,000 Wisconsinites.”

House Republicans are enraged in part because the Senate changed the whole structure of the bill that they passed including ratio to tax cuts to spending cuts.

Mike Johnson is stuck right now. House Republican leadership doesn’t even have the votes to pass the rule so that they can bring the Senate bill to the floor for debate and a vote.

There are dozens of House Republicans who are reportedly planning on voting no. \