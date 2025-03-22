PoliticusUSA is corporate-free and never bends the knee. If you want your journalism to be independent, please support us by becoming a subscriber.

We all knew that the Denver Fighting Oligarchy rally would be big, but the fact that more 34,000 people showed up to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and other progressive leaders denounce Republicans, Trump and oligarchy should be a wake-up call to Democrats, the political establishment, and the corporate media.

How big was the crowd in Denver for Bernie Sanders and AOC?

It was the largest political crowd in the city since Barack Obama in 2008.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) posted on Bluesky:

Sen. Sanders posted on X:

@AOC and I had 34,000 people come out in Denver. It is the largest rally that I have ever had. And it tells me that the American people will not allow Trump to move us into oligarchy and authoritarianism. We will fight back. We will win.

This isn’t about Democrats and the left. The current fight is about America. It doesn’t matter who you voted for in the past. If you paid into Social Security and Medicare, that’s your money. Those services belong to you. Your tax dollars came or are coming out of your paycheck funds those services. They are yours.

Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and Republicans don’t get to take them away from you. Doing so would be considered theft.

The mainstream media, because they often lack knowledge and expertise, have taken to comparing the current outpouring of anger to the Tea Party, but the Tea Party was a fake astroturf movement propped up by billionaires and Fox News.

What is growing is an organic movement much bigger than the Tea Party.

The 2008 general election campaign took place as the Great Recession hit America. Forget the bogus Tea Party. This is bigger, and it is coming to take the country back from Trump and the billionaire class.

Denver was just the start.

