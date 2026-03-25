Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have been leading the charge and sounding the alarm about the threat AI poses to American workers, the environment, and communities.

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For example, in a recent letter calling on Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to testify before Congress, Sen. Sanders wrote:

As you know, the pace of technological advancement in robotics, automation and artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly increased in just the past few years. These revolutionary technologies will have a profound impact on the lives of virtually every worker in America.

Our job is to ensure that this new technology benefits working families and is not simply used as another tool to make the wealthiest people in the world unimaginably richer… The American people are increasingly apprehensive about the impact that AI and robotics will have on the economy and their lives. Congress needs to act. The HELP committee needs to act.

Sanders and AOC will be taking the first steps toward that needed action by unveiling new legislation on Wednesday.

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Sen. Sanders’ office announced:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday will announce the Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act to ensure that AI benefits workers, is safe and effective and does not harm communities or destroy the environment.